You Can Now Shop Drunk Elephant’s Brand New Hair Line

Tara Edwards
Remember when Jennifer Aniston told everyone about a Drunk Elephant hairspray and we all cried internally when we found out it wasn’t available yet? The wait is finally over. Drunk Elephant skin-care line creator Tiffany Masterson has confirmed that the long awaited hair-care line is coming this spring. Masterson also revealed that she specifically developed the line under the guidance of celebrity hair stylist, and personal friend, Chris McMillan. 
Masterson explained in an interview with InStyle that working together on the hair-care line made sense because of their combined backgrounds in skin and hair.
“Chris said, ‘Let’s do a product range that allows your hair to be what it is and removes all the stuff we don’t want on our strands or scalp,’” said Masterson. “He knows hair and I know skin, and scalp is skin, so it just made sense for us to come together and develop a line that addresses both.”
McMillan also confirmed the news on his Instagram.
“I am so proud and in love with this product and I know you will be too. HEALTHY SCALP HEALTHY HAIR. It’s as simple as that. Makes sense to collaborate with a skincare line to seamlessly head (no pun intended) to hair,” he captioned the post.
The four featured hair care products in McMillan’s Instagram post include Aniston’s aforementioned Hair Wild Marula Tangle Spray, £21, Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner, £21, Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, £21, and T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, £30, according to InStyle. As of today, March 26, the full range is available now at Cult Beauty and Space NK.
