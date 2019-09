The Best Shampoos & Conditioners For Every Curl Type

No matter the texture of your strands, one thing is certain: healthy hair starts in the shower. That statement is especially true if you have natural hair Curly hair isn't one size fits all, and customizing your routine to fit your needs is key to achieving a look you love. Some curls are parched and require nourishing oils and butters for moisture. Others are fine, and need volumizing agents to become their fullest, bounciest selves. But either way, in order to maintain the healthiest head of curls, a reliable shampoo and conditioner regimen is essential.