The Best Shampoos & Conditioners For Every Curl Type

No matter the texture of your strands, one thing is certain: healthy hair starts in the shower. That statement is especially true if you have natural hair. Curly hair isn't one size fits all, and customizing your routine to fit your needs is key to achieving a look you love. Some curls are parched and require nourishing oils and butters for moisture. Others are fine, and need volumizing agents to become their fullest, bounciest selves. But either way, in order to maintain the healthiest head of curls, a reliable shampoo and conditioner regimen is essential.
Here's the thing, some formulas have been packed with sulfates, parabens, and other stripping ingredients that are notorious for making curly hair — which is already naturally dry — even more brittle. To avoid this, some curly-haired folks have eliminated shampoo altogether when wash day rolls around. It's the reason why co-washing has become such a popular step many. But cleansing your scalp, and replenishing moisture back into your strands, is a key part of keeping your hair in tip-top shape — no matter your curl type.
If you have yet to discover the perfect wash-day combination for your hair — we got you. With so many formulas on the market it can be hard to sift through the clutter, so we tapped the pros for their top picks, arranged by concern, ahead.
