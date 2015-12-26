We can't say we're surprised that beauty buyers have some of the most impressive collections of hair care, skin care, and makeup in the biz. After all, these lucky few literally shop for a living — spending their days scouting for newest, coolest beauty finds to bring to their customers.



Not only do buyers travel the world on the hunt for new products, they're privy to some of the most exclusive and innovative launches in the industry. But when inundated with hundreds — even thousands — of products, how do they cut through the clutter to find the gems? We asked seven beauty buyers from our favorite retailers about their most impressive finds, what makes a best seller, and how they stay on top of emerging trends.



But most importantly, they've spilled their sleuthing secrets to help you become a savvier shopper. Take notes — these are tips you'll want to memorize.