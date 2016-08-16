Top-Selling Beauty Buys From L.A.'s Coolest Stores

To call Los Angeles a beauty melting pot would be a gross understatement. We have the movie industry, a thriving green-and-organic scene, and a massive population of celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists. Suffice it to say, our stores have to cater to a very savvy, and very picky, demographic of beauty shoppers.
In fact, the top-selling products from our sprawling city's best beauty boutiques might actually surprise you — which is exactly why we tapped four of the most popular shops to share the cosmetics they can't keep on the shelves.
Naturally, this list of best sellers is a true reflection of the city's eclectic population. From a vegan mascara to leg makeup to a French perfume that smells like cigarettes, the L.A. lifestyle is full of wonderful contradictions — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Click through to see the products L.A. girls stockpile.
