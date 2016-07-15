Oh, the joys of Instagram. Not only can you waste countless hours ogling celebrity selfies and trolling your latest crush; you also get the opportunity to peek inside some insanely gorgeous living spaces. That way, when North West's luxurious lifestyle (and pics of your best friend’s brunch) aren’t giving you enough IG envy for the afternoon, you’re always a couple of clicks away from an awesome interior to get lost in.
And as you know, dreaming is only the half the fun of Insta. Just because you can’t afford the exact same furniture as your online favorites doesn’t mean you can’t recreate a similar style for yourself. The real beauty of social media is all of the endless inspiration it has offer; no Black Card required.
So for a little pre-weekend motivation, we’ve gathered 29 of the most magical rooms we could find on Instagram. Scroll ahead for our selects — and hopefully, some ideas for revamping your own place.
