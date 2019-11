Chloé and Parris Gordon, the sister duo behind up-and-coming label BEAUFILLE , are quickly making a name for themselves within the industry. Their contemporary, Renaissance-influenced collection (no, that's not an oxymoron) pairs the old with the new, integrating Parris' feminine touches with Chloé's decidedly menswear-influenced point of view. And, while the Gordon sisters' self-described "sophisticated, tough-girl aesthetic" is edgy and cool like you'd expect, it's equal parts pretty, too.