Chloé and Parris Gordon, the sister duo behind up-and-coming label BEAUFILLE, are quickly making a name for themselves within the industry. Their contemporary, Renaissance-influenced collection (no, that's not an oxymoron) pairs the old with the new, integrating Parris' feminine touches with Chloé's decidedly menswear-influenced point of view. And, while the Gordon sisters' self-described "sophisticated, tough-girl aesthetic" is edgy and cool like you'd expect, it's equal parts pretty, too.
Modeled by Langley Fox — fun fact: She's Dree Hemingway's little sister — the clothes look otherworldly and have been purposefully stained for a vintage feel. But, despite its proclaimed badass image, you definitely won't find biker boots and moto jackets in the mix here. Instead, peep Elizabeth Hurley-esque, safety-pin-appliquéd wares; slicked- back 'dos; plus plenty of statement arm chains and brass cross-embellished jewelry to go around. Because, apparently, tough girl is the new cool girl this season.
Photo: Courtesy of BEAUFILLE.