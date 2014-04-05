Modeled by Langley Fox — fun fact: She's Dree Hemingway's little sister — the clothes look otherworldly and have been purposefully stained for a vintage feel. But, despite its proclaimed badass image, you definitely won't find biker boots and moto jackets in the mix here. Instead, peep Elizabeth Hurley-esque, safety-pin-appliquéd wares; slicked- back 'dos; plus plenty of statement arm chains and brass cross-embellished jewelry to go around. Because, apparently, tough girl is the new cool girl this season.