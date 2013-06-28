For spectacle makers Barton Perreira, the brand's new campaign is about going the extra mile — or not. For its latest shoot appropriately titled, "Traffic," the luxe sunnies manufacturer closed down the Los Angeles Harbor bridge to capture its models meeting amidst a sea of stalled cars.
"From the time the 20 black cars [assembled] to create the traffic 'broke down,' my crew and I had to be able to shoot fast," says director Tim Cadiente who doubles as a rock-music photographer — he's shot bands ranging from Nirvana to Jack White — when he's not doing commercial spots.
Cadiente also used an aerial drone to get the angles he needed, which we suppose is a more peaceful use for flying robots than we're used to hearing about. The specs in question are designed by Patty Perreira, who has done a nice job marrying interesting textures and materials (see: "Yadiell" and "Keaton" models) with classic silhouettes.
This season, there are also some nods to French New Wave with the "Bardot" and the Beats with the "Burroughs." Barton Perreira also has a full optical line as well, so those of you operating at less than 20-20 (i.e. this writer here) should be able to find something that will work out. Check out the clip below and let us know if you think these frames stop traffic.
