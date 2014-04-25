Skip navigation!
Nathan Reese
Music
The Perfect Spring-Weekend Playlist
Annie Georgia Gre...
Apr 25, 2014
Music
Meet Synth Producer Chrome Sparks
Before
He Takes Over Coachella
Nathan Reese
Apr 7, 2014
Music
The 5 Absolute Can't-Miss Acts At Coachella
Nathan Reese
Apr 3, 2014
Music
Sound Check: Your Ultimate Coachella Playlist Is Here
Maybe it's the sunny California setting, maybe it's a history of legendary performances, but Coachella will forever be known as the quintessential

Nathan Reese
Music
On The Rise: Meet The Producer Heating Up Ultra
With festival season approaching and artists embarking on tours that will take them through the summer and beyond, we thought it would be fun to play a

Nathan Reese
Music
Let The Beat Drop: Ultra's 5 Must-See Acts
With three jam-packed days, eight stages, and more acts than you could ever hope to see, the Ultra Music Festival lineup can be a daunting list to tackle.

Nathan Reese
Music
Get Pumped! Your Ultimate Ultra Playlist Is Here
This year's Ultra Music Festival is going to be huge. With eight stages cranking for three days, there will be enough EDM blasting out of Miami for it

Nathan Reese
Music
Ultra 2014 To Be The Biggest EDM Bash In The History Of EDM
For the past few years, the rise of EDM has been the biggest story in the music world, but there has to be a ceiling to dance music's popularity at some

Nathan Reese
Music
Jessy Lanza Is
The
SXSW Breakout Act You Need To Know
With festival season approaching and artists embarking on tours that will take them through the summer and beyond, we thought it would be fun to play a

Nathan Reese
Music
Meet GEMS, The Buzziest Duo At SXSW
With festival season approaching and artists embarking on tours that will take them through the summer and beyond, we thought it would be fun to play a

Nathan Reese
Music
20 Questions With The Hottest New Beatmaster To Hit SXSW
With festival season approaching and artists embarking on tours that will take them through the summer and beyond, we thought it would be fun to play a

Nathan Reese
Music
Don't Call SZA An "R&B Artist"
With a new album from Schoolboy Q, another LP expected from Kendrick Lamar, and a collaborative effort from the full Black Hippy crew, 2014 is looking to

Nathan Reese
Music
This Is Our Jam: Shlohmo, Shamir, And Bey Get Remixed
This week, we bring you the best in experimental R&B, indie pop, psych-rock, and more. We kick things off with a new track from Saint Pepsi, then it's

Nathan Reese
Music
5 Acts You Won't Want To Miss At SXSW
Sure, it's exciting when a traditional music festival releases its lineup. You get to see your favorite bands in one spot, strategically plan your day

Nathan Reese
New York
Justin Timberlake, Angel Olsen, & More Shows To Catch This Week
Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd: Madison Square Garden, February 19 and 20, $54.40 With constant Late Night appearances, an extended VMA tribute, and two

Nathan Reese
Music
49 Tracks To Get You Pumped For SXSW
For our money, South by Southwest is still the most fun you can have at a music festival period. The shows take place in small clubs; the food is

Nathan Reese
Music
The Ultimate Date-Night Playlist
A Valentine's Day playlist is a tricky thing. There are, of course, literally thousands of classic love songs out there to choose from. On the other

Nathan Reese
Music
This Is Our Jam: Woods, Jerome LOL, And Robyn Returns
While some weeks we have to scour the Internet just to find a handful of quality new tracks, others we wish we had room for more music. This edition is

Nathan Reese
New York
Skrillex, Yeezus, & More Shows To Catch This Week
Skrillex: SRB Brooklyn, February 12, $35 OK, just hear us out. No one is going to say that Skrillex's music is subtle, smart, delicate, intellectual,

Nathan Reese
Music
Marissa Nadler Blurs Reality In "Was It A Dream" Video
For the past decade, Marissa Nadler has crafted gorgeous, open-hearted folk songs often centered around her personal loves and losses. Her new album, July

Nathan Reese
Music
Meet Mutual Benefit, Folk's Game Changer
"We'd wake up really early in the morning and make these really intense green smoothies out of spinach and berries and stuff," says Mutual Benefit's

Nathan Reese
Music
This Is Our Jam: Major Lazer, Kelela, & Beck Is Back
Welcome to another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek selection of our favorite recent tracks. We start things off with a fantastic Beck ballad from

Nathan Reese
Music
Press Play: The Fashion Week Playlist To Get You Psyched
With New York Fashion Week almost upon us, we're about to get a glimpse at the hottest new looks and the industry's biggest stars. But, any seasoned

Nathan Reese
New York
Blood Orange, The Hold Steady, & More Shows To Catch This Week
Blood Orange: Webster Hall, February 6, $20 With the release of Blood Orange's latest LP, Cupid Deluxe, Dev Hynes morphed from a cult favorite to a

Nathan Reese
Music
This Is Our Jam: BANKS, Grizzly Bear, & CHVRCHES Covers Bauhaus
This week, we're bringing you a smattering of our favorite recent electronic pop along with one of the best indie-rock tracks in recent memory. We start

Nathan Reese
New York
Kim Gordon, Dum Dum Girls, & More Shows To Catch This Week
Neutral Milk Hotel: Webster Hall, January 27 and 28, $38.50 We don't usually feature a band two weeks in a row, but then again, most bands aren't

Nathan Reese
New York
Lou Doillon Takes On NYC & Wins
Here at Refinery29, our appreciation for French actress/model/singer Lou Doillon is no secret. Though she pretty much grew up in the public eye (she's the

Nathan Reese
Music
This Is Our Jam: Alison Valentine, Schoolboy Q, & Ricky Eat Acid
There's no better way to fight off inclement weather than with bright and sunny tunes (though, we'll admit that a quality cable-knit sweater helps,

Nathan Reese
New York
Neutral Milk Hotel, Diane Birch, & More Shows To Catch This Week
Diane Birch: Bowery Ballroom, January 22, $20 On her new LP, Diane Birch urged us to Speak A Little Louder and it paid off — this is some of her best

Nathan Reese
Music
ODESZA Get Down In Reverse For "My Friends Never Die" Video
ODESZA is the collaboration between producers Harrison Mills (a.k.a. Catacombkid) and Clayton Knight, who dropped last year's hook-crammed

Nathan Reese
