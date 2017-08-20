You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Bandier has a way of creating major buzz around its exclusive products. Between swanky workout events with the press and major collaborations, like its recent one Arielle Charnis of with Something Navy (who often proclaims her love for the brand on social media), no pair of leggings lasts too long in-stock at this high-end retailer.
And even though its prices aren't always on the affordable side, Bandier has a way of making workout clothes that are just swoon-worthy enough to want to splurge on. The latest example? Its exclusive "Bolt" collection with Ultracor, a performance-driven, fashion-meets-active line. It's the latest iteration of something Bandier's already seen major success with; its exclusive star-print version sold-out — twice. And considering the leggings come in at a steep $200, that's a pretty major testament to just how sought after these pieces are.
This time around, the leggings and crop tops are decorated with shiny, metallic lightning bolts that might just be the jolt you need to get yourself out of bed and into the gym. Click on to shop the bottoms for yourself (because you can never have too many), along with some similar pieces in case they sell too quick. (Oh, and you can check out the rest of the collection here).