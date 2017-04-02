These Leggings Have A 500+ Person Wait List

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Fact: You can never have too many black leggings. When a piece of clothing is so ubiquitous, though, it takes something really special to stand-out — and we've found one pair that's a pretty hot commodity.
Bandier first launched the Ultracor star-print legging and crop top late last year to viral sell-out success; on April 3, it's bringing the set back in five exclusive color ways, available in Bandier stores and online. At the moment, the retailers has a 500+ person-long wait list for the drop, so we're betting the items will sell out almost immediately. Currently, you can buy the gold-on-black version of the set on Bandier.com, but the exclusive new hues (which includes pastel pink, army green, and blue) are sure to make major waves on Monday.
