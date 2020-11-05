Banana Republic Has Everything On Sale For 50% Off

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score major markdowns, think again. Banana Republic is currently hosting a 50%-off sale on...everything. Maybe you're considering sitting this one out, what with the general pandemonium of life as we know it and/or the fact that you've got big holiday gift-shopping to do. Understandable! But, we wouldn't say this if we didn't mean it — this is not a sale to miss, people.
From cashmere knitwear straight off your fall-wardrobe wishlists to that ever-so-popular tiered-dress silhouette and one extremely dreamy pair of shearling slippers, the sitewide Friends & Family event is absolutely teeming with half-off gems. Even if a trendy trench sounds like just about the last thing you need ATM, there are styles aplenty for upgrading your stay-at-home look instead — from elegant pointy-toed slippers to a simply delicious-sounding pair of fleece joggers. All you need to do to see those savings (plus free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100+) is apply the promo code BRFAMILY at checkout sometime before November 11.
Ahead, shop a selection of our favorites from this steal of a sale (including one seriously good Harry Styles-inspired cardigan).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.