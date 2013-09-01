We love canvas totes and mini crossbody bags as much as the next girl, but sometimes, we need to step up our bag game — and put in some extra thought into our 9-to-5 ensembles. That's why we've rounded up ten of our favorite structured (but not stuffy!) numbers from Banana Republic.
Whether you're into a black-and-white satchel that goes with just about everything, or a fun houndstooth-printed crossbody, the picks ahead will definitely score some brownie points with the boss. (Okay, fine, we threw in a roomy tote bag for good measure.) Your new go-to work bag(s), ahead.