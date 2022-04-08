Behold: A Kid-Friendly, Compostable Bamboo Toothbrush

Upon receiving samples of the adult and child-sized toothbrushes from the brand for testing purposes, I excitedly opened the logo-free kraft paper box that housed the brushes and handed the smaller one to my daughter. “Dootbrush!” she exclaimed. She now uses it every night — or at least on the nights that I’m able to convince her that brushing her teeth will be the funnest possible activity. I use mine, too, and find that I don’t mind the sensation of plastic at all — the bamboo brush looks, feels, and handles just like the drugstore versions I’ve always used, and so far it’s holding up just as well. (I’ve been using it for about three weeks.) I’m definitely, definitely not saving the world at all with this lower-impact purchase, but I do see it as a small, symbolic step towards conscious consumption.