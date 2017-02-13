The Dating App Bios It’s Time To Bid Farewell To

Valentine's Day is almost here, and while coupled up lovebirds are sitting down for prix-fixe dinners and sending red roses, those who are single are likely to spend some time swiping. Last year, Tinder saw a 10% increase in use on February 14.
That statistic is equivalent to the uptick in usage observed on the first Sunday of the new year. Bumble, meanwhile, reports increased swiping in the days before and after Valentine's Day. This means that if you are looking for love online, now's the time to update your profile.
"For those seeking a Tinder match or date specifically for the romantic holiday, I would encourage them to think critically about what their profile says about them," says Jess Carbino, Ph.D, a sociologist at Tinder. "Users are always curious about what a potential match is actually like by analyzing their profile photos and bio."
While Tinder's Smart Photo algorithm helps with that first factor, the latter is a little trickier. There is no formula for a "perfect," match-making profile. One thing that can help? Originality. Ahead, six overused dating app profiles that you might want to think twice before posting.