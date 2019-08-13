Story from Makeup

The Coolest Makeup Looks To Ace Back To School

Thatiana Diaz
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Whether you're excited about returning to school, or solely focused on maxing out the last days of summer, chances are you still want to start the semester off on a strong note. That means stocking up on supplies, brushing up on current events, and knocking out the final pages of your summer reading list — but that's not all. While it's not required for a great year, there's no denying the fact that planning how you'll express yourself, from outfits to beauty looks, is a big part of the fresh feeling that comes with a new year.
Whether you opt for five-subject or easy-to-tote single subject notebooks is up to you, but we're here to help out when it comes to the raddest new makeup ideas. From the latest take on no-makeup makeup to eye looks that'll wow your art teacher, we've rounded up looks for everyone, ahead.
If bright colors or bold lips aren't your vibe, then go for a strong highlight that will have your cheekbones shining from first period until your after school catch up with friends.
Go for a soft, monochromatic look like this rosy glam. Just sweep shades of sheer pink in the same color family over your eyelids, cheeks, and lips.
Going for art class star? Get creative with floating dotted lines in any colors you like.
This ombre cat-eye is a classic, but still edgy thanks to the vibrant hues.
Keep the summer heat going strong well past Labor Day with bright orange eyeshadow and blush.
You can get artsy in just seconds with a flick of colorful liner. Where you choose to draw it is up to you, but we're loving this outer crease swipe on Maddie Ziegler.
Looking to make a statement every time you walk into a classroom? Dust on warm shadow and swipe on a bold lip for B.M.E (big makeup energy).
Can you ever go wrong with a classic cat-eye? We think not, especially when you want to keep it subtle on your first day.
Get an A for effort by matching your cat-eye to your clothing.
Build up your natural brows and swipe on some clear gloss for a no-makeup makeup look that will make you feel polished and ready to take on anything.
