Oh, the bachelorette party. It's part compulsory vacation, part last hurrah for the bride-to-be, part excuse to wear a plastic crown and sash. With a lot of drinking involved. What could possibly go wrong?
A lot, as it turns out. We've rounded up the funniest, craziest bachelorette moments from our fellow Refinery29 employees, which will make you feel much better about any disasters of your own. Never had to give a stranger a pedi? Or taken an emergency trip to the vet after a night of clubbing? Count yourself as one of the lucky ones.
Ahead, six (anonymous) tales of bachelorette weekends that seriously made us cringe.
And while you may not be able to avoid a hangover, check out our list of 10 non-cheesy bachelorette-weekend ideas that could help you avoid awkward encounters with strippers.
