Celebrate Babeland’s 30th Birthday With 30% Off Best-Selling Sex Toys

In 1993, the world was a different place. A movie ticket cost $4. Bill Clinton had just stepped into office as the United State's 42nd president. Nokia released the first cellphone with texting capabilities. And since it'd be another five years until Sex and the City would bring fame to the acclaimed rabbit vibrator, two women felt there was a real need to bring sexual health and education to their community — and thus, sex toy retailer Babeland was born. Their mission filled a real gap in the sexual wellness space, specifically curated for women who were previously overlooked in the burgeoning sex industry
Three decades later, a lot has changed. But what hasn't is Babeland's commitment to sexual empowerment and education. To celebrate the brand's big 3-0, Babeland is discounting some of its heaviest-hitting vibrators up to (you guessed it) 30%. Through the end of September, you can get in on the festivities by shopping Babeland's Birthday sale, and we're not going to lie — it's pretty damn stocked.
“We at Babeland are extremely proud that the pillars of sexual freedom, empowerment, and inclusivity are just as paramount to Babeland today as they were in 1993," says Babeland sex educator and marketing director, Lisa Finn. "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for not just the brand but the entire industry." If you're looking for a way to jump in on the celebration (or just love a great sex toy sale), keep reading to see which sex toys you should cart ASAP.
Here's to the next 30!
Take your pleasure to new heights with this rumbling wand from Magic Motion. Its unique rounded head is perfect for someone who wants to explore different kinds of sensations. Feeling extra adventurous? Hook it up to its app and hand the controls off to someone else for an extra-surprising playtime.
You know what's even better than a toy for one person? A toy for two. Designed for couples with vulvas, this totally unique queer sex toy is meant to be placed between you and your partner for an unforgettable grinding session. This vibrator not only has two separate motors but two remotes, so you and your partner can control the intensity and speed of your individual vibrations, exactly how you like it.
Rabbit vibrators are tried-and-true staples in sex toy collections because of their dual-stimulation capabilities, but that often comes at the expense of noise (the heftier the motors, the louder the toy). That's not the case with this rabbit vibe from The One. She barely makes a whisper of a rumble beneath a blanket. All you'll have to control is your own voice (good luck with that!).
This silky smooth silicone sucker (try saying that three times fast!) can be used not only for clitoral stimulation but also on your nipples, thighs, or any other body part you feel like playing with.
We'd be remiss if we didn't recommend bulking up your sex toy collection with this incredible deal. For under $200, you could be the new owner of three super-powered vibrators for all kinds of stimulation — including the TikTok-famous rose, a clitoral wand, and a rabbit vibe — as well as a toy cleaner and lubricant. Your wallet (and vagina) will thank you.
