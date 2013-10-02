It’s no secret we love a good vintage find. But, unfortunately, we don’t always put in the necessary effort to uncover those truly extraordinary pieces that make or break a getup. Thankfully, L.A.-based Ax+Apple, with designer Jamie Lyn at the helm, is doing all the work for us, curating a collection of baubles that mixes vintage elements – like world coins, various men’s pocket-watch chains, and pen knives – with a contemporary eye.
The label's latest collection, “Menagerie,” is heavily influenced by the Romani aesthetic and the brand’s fascination with the world’s nomadic tribes. Featuring claws, elephants, eyes, pharaohs, shark teeth, and other culturally symbolic icons, the line's bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings have a cool, geometric, and worldly charm, and also possess a vintage-inspired feel we love and can definitely see ourselves wearing on the daily.
P.S. Did we mention the lookbook is pretty awesome, too? Click through to see these timeless trinkets in some spectacular shots (which have this Hocus-Pocus vibe we're totally digging), and shop the collection here.