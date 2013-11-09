The cold, blustery days of autumn usually leave us feeling like our act is anything but together — our hair is perpetually flying in our face, and we're sure everyone we meet notices our dry, flaky skin. But, once we've reached the warmth and comfort of indoors (and attempted to regain our composure), we'll admit: We've often caught ourselves admiring our just-out-from-the-cold, perfectly flushed cheeks and lips in the mirror.