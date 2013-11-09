The cold, blustery days of autumn usually leave us feeling like our act is anything but together — our hair is perpetually flying in our face, and we're sure everyone we meet notices our dry, flaky skin. But, once we've reached the warmth and comfort of indoors (and attempted to regain our composure), we'll admit: We've often caught ourselves admiring our just-out-from-the-cold, perfectly flushed cheeks and lips in the mirror.
Even though we considered this our own personal triumph over freezing winters, it seems we're not the only ones who've discovered this natural beauty miracle — in fact, Aveda's new makeup range is fully inspired by it. The Heart Lands collection is reminiscent of "simpler times" and features the season's plums, reds, and golds in rich (but not oversaturated) shades that result in that elusive radiance.
Needless to say, we're big fans of any products that give us that cold-weather glow without the, uh, cold weather. Peep the full collection, ahead.