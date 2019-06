This Is How Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Decorates Her Dorm Room

While it is yet to be determined if Kathryn Newton, Reese Witherspoon's on-screen daughter on Big Little Lies , will decide to go to college, you can take notes from her real-life daughter, Ava Phillippe . Ava's room at UC Berkley is dorm appropriate, without screaming "freshman." Take notes: High-quality basics like Calvin Klein sheets are a smart investment, while a wire under-bed cart makes sure your junk is out of sight. Ava shared her dorm room picks on Amazon and here is our selection of the absolute must-haves.