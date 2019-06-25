This Is How Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Decorates Her Dorm Room

The unspoken rules of dorm room decor: Do indulge on nice-ish basics, like linens and mattress toppers, if your financial situation permits. Do incorporate dorm room-specific items like under-bed storage and shower caddies. Do not buy out the entire dorm section at your local home goods store of choice. And do not feel pressured to make your dorm look like it's straight out of a catalog.
While it is yet to be determined if Kathryn Newton, Reese Witherspoon's on-screen daughter on Big Little Lies, will decide to go to college, you can take notes from her real-life daughter, Ava Phillippe. Ava's room at UC Berkley is dorm appropriate, without screaming "freshman." Take notes: High-quality basics like Calvin Klein sheets are a smart investment, while a wire under-bed cart makes sure your junk is out of sight. Ava shared her dorm room picks on Amazon and here is our selection of the absolute must-haves.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.