Zoila Sylvester
Trends
An Illustrated History Of The Platform Shoe
Connie Wang
Jan 5, 2015
Makeup
How Scotch Tape Can Help You Perfect Your Eyeliner Application
Zoila Sylvester
Jun 9, 2012
Skin Care
Do You Borrow Your Dude's Razor?
Zoila Sylvester
Jan 22, 2012
Skin Care
Gwyneth Paltrow Stays Young With Snake Venom — Now You Can, Too
We love kooky celebrity trends as much as the next US Weekly-obsessed girl, but sometimes we find ourselves reading these things with furrowed brows and
by
Zoila Sylvester
Makeup
Chanel's Paris-Meets-Bombay Beauties Make Dreadlocks Look Chic
The hallmark of a great runway beauty look is that it catches your eye without detracting from the first-class clothes making their way down the
by
Zoila Sylvester
Skin Care
3 DIY Spa Treatments To Get You Through The Winter Blues
Winter can be brutal, causing even the most ambitious go-getters to retreat to their couches and hibernate until it’s safe to wear clothing that doesn't
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Are You Ready For This Jelly? Win An Itty-Bitty, Blinged-Out Lip ...
It's no secret that we love us some sparkle. Pair that with a twee little container and we're on it like a hipster at a flannel sale. Which is why we
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Has The Age Of Photoshopped Beauty Ads Come To An End?
After the National Advertising Division – the U.S. Ad industry gumshoe – called out a recent CoverGirl ad for misrepresenting their product, there's
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
A Super-Luxe Beauty Gift For The Guy Who's Been REALLY Good
Le Métier de Beauté are champions in the realm of luxurious beauty goodies. Their consistently gorgeous nail polishes are always high on our list of
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Fragrances For Different Times Of The Day? Yes, That's A Thing
Did you know that your senses change throughout the day? Or that the cold weather affects your sense of smell? Imagine if the perfume you spritzed in
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Eau De Shoe: Say Hello To Aldo's First Fragrance
We've been keeping a keen eye on the fragrance counters ever since we started noticing the popularity of celebrity scents was waning. What could
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
2011's Biggest Beauty Winners Revealed At The WWD Beauty Inc. Awards
This morning the beauty world's finest joined Women's Wear Daily's Beauty Inc. at The Four Seasons in NYC to fete the best and the brightest in the
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Score Benefit's Sweet New Blush Before Anyone Else!
Blah winter skin has us dreaming of sunnier times when our cheeks looked rosier and our faces felt fresher. We're in need of a serious skin perk up and,
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Get Your Hands On Blogger-Approved Beauty Goodies (For A Good Cause)
Beauty bloggers have tried it all, so when you're looking for advice on your own beauty splurges, you can safely assume that their recs will be top-notch.
by
Zoila Sylvester
Hair
Cool Ways To Accessorize Your Holiday 'Do
One of our favorite things about the holiday season (other than yummy bites and delectable libations, of course), is definitely getting all dolled up for
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Nicki Minaj & Ricky Martin Get Glam For MAC
Celebrity collaborations are nothing new in beauty and fashion — stars lend their recognizable names to a brand to help boost buzz and bring in a new
by
Zoila Sylvester
Beauty
Sunday Riley To Launch Makeup Line This Spring — We Want It Now!
One of our favorite anti-aging skincare lines has decided to give us another thing to be thankful for this holiday season: Sunday Riley is launching a
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Best Buds Lauren Bush Lauren & Amanda Hearst Want To End World Hu...
We caught up with Lauren Bush Lauren and Amanda Hearst while they prepped for an event with Lauren's charity FEED and Clarins (a FEED partner) at
by
Zoila Sylvester
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 18 2011
You weren't the only one up in arms about People Magazine's questionable Hottest Man Alive, choice. Long live Ryan Gosling! (NY Magazine) Take your nail
by
Zoila Sylvester
Skin Care
This Techy Skin Care Line Will Blow Your Mind
Are you just as amped for the latest Apple gadget as you are for the newest MAC makeup collection? Then we've got just the product line for you to geek
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
These Holiday Eyeshadows Are Mini Works Of Art
Sparkly, pretty, little things tend to catch our attention, so naturally our eyes lit up when Estée Lauder's newest holiday-worthy eyeshadows dropped
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
The New/Old Chanel Scent: Smell Like The Queen Of French Fashion
When most people hear the name Chanel, images of lush, quilted, leather handbags, bold red lipstick, and the infamous Chanel N°5 begin to dance in their
by
Zoila Sylvester
Makeup
How To Achieve A Magazine-Worthy Beauty Look: It's Not What You T...
You know those perfectly primped models in all the magazine ads? The ones whose hair and makeup looks so effortlessly beautiful? Yeah, apparently (duh,
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Does This MJ Perfume Ad "Sexualize Children," Or Is Everyone Over...
Prodigal actress and occasional style star Dakota Fanning has gotten mixed up in a semi-messy situation with the British Advertising Standards
by
Zoila Sylvester
Skin Care
Clever Ways To Save $$$ On Your Beauty Essentials
Most women have a love-hate relationship with their beauty products; you know you love them, but you hate what they do to your cash stash (or lack
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Snooki Talks Politics, Perfumes, And Vajazzling
Yesterday afternoon everyone's favorite Jersey Shore meatball took a break from her hectic schedule of GTL-ing, falling down, and dancing on bars to
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Get A Fancy Kisser With These (Temp) Lip Tats
If your lack of a steady hand has kept you from trying some of the more intricate nail art or DIY projects we've been demonstrating for you guys, never
by
Zoila Sylvester
Nail Polish
Male Polish: Are You On Board With Polish For Guys?
While we haven't totally formed an opinion on the whole "men who get manicures" trend (is it weird or are they just evolving?), it seems like some
by
Zoila Sylvester
Politics
Brad Goreski Talks Sexy Preps And His (Almost) Hip-Hop Career
Last night we hung out with Brad Goreski at Macy's Herald Square as he celebrated the launch of Tommy Hilfiger's new his and her fragrances, Eau de Prep
by
Zoila Sylvester
Hair
Holiday Hairstyle Idea! Camilla Belle's Sleek Bun
Our love for the classic low bun is well-documented, but we fell even harder for the timeless 'do after we spied Camilla Belle's gorgeous interpretation
by
Zoila Sylvester
