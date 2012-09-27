Skip navigation!
Sara Nersesian
New York
For A Post-Fashion-Week Fix, Head To The DUMBO Arts Festival
Sara Nersesian
Sep 27, 2012
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Sep 18 2012
Sara Nersesian
Sep 18, 2012
New York
Aziz Ansari Wants To Do A Reality Show With Karl Lagerfeld
Sara Nersesian
Sep 11, 2012
New York
R29 NYC Readers! We Want Your Real Beauty... Again!
R29 readers, we need you! Remember this awesome opportunity, when we asked you to model for us? Well, we've got the lights flashing again, but need some
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
A Doc That Answers The Question: Where Are All The Women Cab Driv...
When you hail a yellow cab hoping to give your aching feet a rest, chances are your driver is a male. In an industry where only 5-8 % of the workers are
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
See Who Made The List For SUNO's New Sneaker Ambassadors
Gushing and glowing over SUNO's bold prints is an act of pattern worship we're well versed in. We recently fell in love with the brand's funky
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Genius Fan Crashes
Gossip Girl
Set, Lands A Role On Show
Apparently, being an extra on Gossip Girl is as simple as, er, showing up unannounced? In what could be this year's best party-crashing moment, one Aussie
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 29 2012
Attention, foodies! Tickets are on sale for the third annual TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint, which highlights the flavors and purveyors of North Brooklyn.
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Gossip Girl Might Actually Star On
Gossip Girl
...Or Some...
Whether you're a never-miss-an-episode Gossip Girl viewer or your fandom waned in season three when the UES crew went to college (for, like, a week), the
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 22 2012
For his GANT by Michael Bastian fall '12 Collection, the NYC-based designer sifted through his personal memories and found inspiration in one, particular
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Stubbs & Wootton Gets Its Kicks In East Hampton
Most great ideas spontaneously arise over a meal (or drinks) with friends. A lightbulb goes off sometime around the third refill, and suddenly you're
by
Sara Nersesian
Fashion
Knockout: Karlie Kloss Throws Punches In Juicy's Fall Campaign
Karlie's fashion takeover continues...and let's just say it — girlfriend's having quite the year. From Vogue covers aplenty to raising over
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Already Addicted: Brew Hotspot Has A Luxe Vending Machine For Cof...
There's something about a vending machine that brings out the giddy child in us, making us want to dig into the lintiest corner of our pockets for loose
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
111 Designers Give Bergdorfs 111 Luxe Gifts For Its 111th B-Day
Never one to make a big fuss over its birthday, Bergdorf Goodman is bucking its wallflower MO in favor of extravagance to celebrate its 111-year-young
by
Sara Nersesian
Stores
Opening Ceremony Keeps The Olympic Torch Burning With OC ANNU...
OC ANNU...
Anyone else suffering from post-Olympics withdrawal? From those maudlin profiles that test our tear ducts (P&G mom ads, anyone?) and the heart-stopping
by
Sara Nersesian
Link Love
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 14 2012
Gant Rugger tapped the entrepreneurs (including our '30 under 30' restauranteur, Phil Winser behind some of NYC's hottest restaurants to be the models of
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 08 2012
Francophiles, we've got another brand coming to our fair city, sure to inject a little joie de vivre into our closets and 'tudes. (WWD) Praise the shoe
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Social Experiment: NYC Fashion Editor Wears A Burqa For A Day
As youngsters, we're taught a simple creed — that before judging others, we should "put ourselves in their shoes." Vice's fashion editor, Annette
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
An NYC-Themed Margiela Tee & Tote At Their JUST-Opened W.Vill Shop
We're already over the moon that our very own West Village is home to the first ever MM6 Maison Martin Margiela store, but now triple-M is taking our
by
Sara Nersesian
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 07 2012
If you're like us, and have been itching to feast your eyes on any preview images from Carine Roitfeld's new glossy, we've got you covered...or should we
by
Sara Nersesian
Designers
The New Chanel "Obsession" Video Has Us Dreaming Up Pearl DIYs
After viewing Chanel's new "Obsession" video featuring model and Lagerfeld muse, Edie Campbell, we've been happily hitting the replay button all
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
These Brand-New IIIbeca Bags Pack A Charitable Punch
Though our lunch-box-carrying, bus-riding school days have long passed, we'll happily channel our childhood spirit for September's much-awaited,
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Watch: Alexander Wang's Creepy-Cool Fall Video
Since fashion is always half a year ahead of itself, it's easy to forget the initial excitement of seeing the goodies that went down the runway. So,
by
Sara Nersesian
Mens
Vans x Kenzo Second Collab Kicks It Into High Gear...Again!
Forget stars, we've got stripes in our eyes, and the culprit remains the same. Hot off the success of their first collaboration, Vans and Kenzo are
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Insta-Addicts, Beware: You Can Now Eat Your Favorite Instagrams
We've been happily curating our favorite uses of Instagram since the get-go, and, we'll admit, we're pretty scarily addicted to the 'gram. Our fave
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 18 2012
We wish that our childhood playgrounds had been studded with this rad installation art piece, courtesy of Brooklyn-based artist, Olek. It's so good, it
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 17 2012
You can never have too many helpful tips on keeping your wardrobe and accessories organized. Creative Director and custom closet designer, Melanie
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
A Love Letter To Barneys NY Could Earn You $5,000
Luxury retailer Barneys New York announced the opening of their Madison Avenue flagship store's revamped, fifth floor, designer shoe heaven— a
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 11 2012
Who says women should have all the choices when it comes to patterned swimwear? Artist Paul Weil illustrated two mesmerizing patterns for Seize sur
by
Sara Nersesian
New York
Kristen Wiig Goes Braless For Her Marie Claire Cover (But Says Sh...
Acknowledging that we'll no longer get a weekly, Saturday night dose of our favorite funny girl, Kristen Wiig, was a tough pill to swallow. So when we
by
Sara Nersesian
