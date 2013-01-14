Skip navigation!
Ryan Hines
Hair
A Combover Braid That's Way More Romantic Than It Sounds
Us
Jan 14, 2013
Beauty
Watch: How To Keep Your Top Knot From Falling Flat
Us
Jan 10, 2013
Trends
Trend Takeout: How To Wear Short Skirts When It's Freezing Out
Us
Jan 9, 2013
Makeup
Probably The Easiest Way To Do A Smoky Eye, Ever
Smoky eyes — infinitely sexy, alluringly mysterious, and a total pain in the you-know-what to create. But they don't have to be! Our beauty BFF, the
by
Us
Hair
Color Guard: We Put Ojon's New Hair-Color Protector To The Test
Hair color: We love to switch ours up on the reg, but we're not so fond of how quickly it tends to fade. What's the point of putting in all that time,
by
Us
Makeup
Lips Need A Boost? Try This Easy Method For Faking A Plumper Pout
Are your lips on the, say, petite side? Or is your pout not exactly symmetrical? If you're hoping to change the shape of your lips, liner can seem like an
by
Us
Makeup
Add Some Metal To Your Makeup Look — We Show You How
When pondering your makeup look for New Year's Eve (please tell us we're not the only ones who start planning our NYE makeup look days in advance), your
by
Us
Hair
Upgrade Your NYE Look With This Edgy, Easy 'Do
Now that part one of the holiday madness is over (nice knowin' ya, Xmas), we're looking forward to part two: New Year's Eve, and all of the fun primping
by
Us
Fashion
4 Easy Tricks To Zhuzh Up Your NYE Outfit
By now, you've probably used just about every festive frock and cheerful ensemble in your closet to properly toast to the holidays (over and over again).
by
Us
Nails
A Genius Fix For Salvaging Smudged Nails
We've all been there: you spend an hour on the couch at home, carefully applying base coat, multiple coats of color, and topcoat to your nails, only to,
by
Us
Trends
Mixing Winter's Most Gorgeous Textures, A Primer
Brocade, velvet, metallic, lace, silk, wool...so many gorgeous textures to choose from. How are you supposed pick just one to wear, on any given winter
by
Us
DIY
A Trompe L'Oeil Cardigan DIY That Coco Chanel Would Love
While getting your hands on a Chanel cardigan may be on your fashion bucket list, you're probably still a bit away from making it yours. Good news: We've
by
Us
Living
Get Excited: The R29 Crew Takes On London
If you hadn't noticed by now, Refinery29 London is up, running, and pumping more curated, expert content on local fashion, food, entertainment, and
by
Gabriel Bell
Food & Drinks
Sexy, Surrealist Gingerbread Men? Here's A Very Special DIY For You
There is no one alive that could resist a good cookie during the holidays, but between all those stale sugar cookies in your office kitchen, the homemade
by
Us
Hair
This Could Be The Most No-Duh Way To Switch Up Your Hair, Ever
Chances are that if you're a female with hair longer than a pixie cut, you have one go-to part that you favor pretty much on a daily basis. While we're
by
Us
Nails
Can This Polish Really Stay Perfect For A Week, Sans Top Coat?
A manicure that lasts a full week with only one coat of nail polish? Please. Do pigs fly? Do dogs speak? Just kidding, but seriously: We have majorly
by
Us
Celebrity Style
Adorable & Instructive: How To Walk In Heels
A fashion editor who doesn't know how to walk in heels? Yep — hi guys, I'm right here. In my entire shoe collection (which is fairly huge, I might add),
by
Connie Wang
Trends
How To Be The Hit Of Any Holiday Soirée
There are a multitude of things we need to think about before getting ready for a party — only one of which is what to wear. There's also which gifts to
by
Us
Makeup
Easy Makeup Tricks For Girls With Almond Eyes
We love graphic, bold eyes (especially for holiday parties), but the problem with lots of dark eye makeup is that if the color isn't applied correctly, it
by
Us
Hair
The Least Boring Ponytail, Ever—Meet Your New Favorite Party 'Do
Intricate evening updos are all well and good, but sometimes they can seem a little, well, overdone. And like a lot of work. It's in these moments, while
by
Us
DIY
Show Up Hallmark With These DIY Holiday Cards
Making your own holiday greeting cards is one of those things that seem like a good idea at the time, but 50 ruined pieces of cardstock later (not to
by
Caris Reid
Nails
Too Lazy For Nail Art? Fake It — With The Swipe Of A Brush
Oh nail art. We love you, but recently we haven't had a lot of time for you. Work, family, life, stalking Emma Stone — you get the picture. Between the
by
Us
Hair
Beauty Test Lab: Could These Curling Pods Give Us Perfect Waves?
Sigh. The age-old quest for perfect curls does not seem to be coming to an end any time soon. If you were born with straight, fine, or flat hair, chances
by
Us
DIY
A Sparkling, Souped-Up DIY For Your Beanie
During the months when you're sure your brain would freeze if it was even one degree colder, a beanie is as integral to your existence as food and water.
by
Jenni Radosevich
Makeup
Party-Hopping? You Need These Easy Beauty Tricks
Fun times, good friends, delicious food, indulgent cocktails — what's not to love about holiday parties? Well, getting primped, for one. As exciting as
by
Us
DIY
I DIY: The Prettiest, Pearl-Strung Holiday Hair Clip
Holidays are no time to just cruise by on your old styling bag of tricks (even if they are really good). It's a time for stepping things up — and that
by
Us
Hair
Braid Obsessed? We Might Have Something Even Better For You...
At this point, braided hairstyles are much more than a trend — for many of us, they're a way of life. They're a part of our routines, whether we're
by
Us
Trends
Trend Takeout: Winter Accessories That Cover Everything
Excep...
When winter rolls around, you don't typically hear terms like blizzard chic or subzero style. Of course, we always try to stay up on our A-game, but it's
by
Us
Makeup
Beauty Test Lab: Can This Brush-On Mascara Give You Longer Lashes?
Our quest for longer, lusher lashes is well-documented. Really, we'll try any magic wand that promises to give us a fringe worthy of a mascara ad. Which
by
Us
Makeup
Scout's Honor: This Long-Wearing Lipstick Trick Actually Works
Look, we know you've been burned by bad advice before. Some pretty little article comes along and swears to you that this time it really will do right by
by
Us
