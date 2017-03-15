Skip navigation!
Nadya Wasylko
Beauty
Styling Short Hair Just Got Easier (& Cooler)
Audrey Noble
Mar 15, 2017
Beauty
The 2017 Way To Wear Waves
Audrey Noble
Mar 1, 2017
Hair
A Braid For The Rebel Princess In You
Audrey Noble
Feb 15, 2017
Beauty
Is Shower Hair The New Bedhead?
The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Cool Girl's Guide To Twisted Hair
There's a special place in our hearts for pigtails. Maybe it's nostalgia for those simpler days when all we had to worry about was whether we'd get a good
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Bun That Proves Minimalism Is Back
The messy bun has been our go-to hairstyle for ages. But, we'll be the first to admit it: At this point, our cherished look has become a bit...blasé.
by
Audrey Noble
Makeup
It's Time For Our No-BS Beauty Awards
Today is a very special day, my friends. It marks the return of R29's annual beauty awards. We know, we know — everybody and their mother has an award
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
3 Fresh Braids For Any Skill Level
As beauty trends have evolved, our hair has really taken one for the team. There was the period where we fried our hair into stick-straight oblivion
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist
When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Yes, You CAN Wear This Eye Makeup Trend
Blue eyeshadow may have been our first foray into makeup, but thanks to a slew of appearances on the spring/summer 2016 runways (and every cool girl's
by
Hayley Mason
