Misuzu Miyake at Artmix Creative
Work & Money
Need Inspiration To Quit Your Day Job? Read These Powerful Stories
Alison Ives
Oct 11, 2017
Beauty
Styling Short Hair Just Got Easier (& Cooler)
Audrey Noble
Mar 15, 2017
Beauty
The 2017 Way To Wear Waves
Audrey Noble
Mar 1, 2017
Hair
A Braid For The Rebel Princess In You
The fairytale princesses of mainstream media seem to all have one thing in common — long, pretty, and oh-so-perfect hair. But back in the real world, we
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
Is Shower Hair The New Bedhead?
The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run
by
Audrey Noble
Makeup
Hungover? These Makeup Looks Are For You
There are people in the world whose makeup looks fantastic 24 hours a day. Come rainstorm or tequila storm, work party or dance party, their liners and
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
The Cool Girl's Guide To Twisted Hair
There's a special place in our hearts for pigtails. Maybe it's nostalgia for those simpler days when all we had to worry about was whether we'd get a good
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Bun That Proves Minimalism Is Back
The messy bun has been our go-to hairstyle for ages. But, we'll be the first to admit it: At this point, our cherished look has become a bit...blasé.
by
Audrey Noble
Styling Tips
5 Styling Tricks Your Winter Wardrobe's Been Missing
From windchills that take our breath away to post-snowstorm commutes through slush-filled streets, winter has more than its fair share of reasons to say
by
Eliza Dillard
Makeup
Get Ready To See This Beauty Trend Everywhere
For the past few years, the makeup looks at runway shows have been an exciting mix of...BB cream and Vaseline. And while we've loved this lazy-girl,
by
Maria Del Russo
