Janelle Flores
New York
Opening Ceremony's New Pop-Up Shop Goes For Olympic Gold
Janelle Flores
Jul 4, 2012
New York
Free In NYC: 20 Summer Events That Won't Cost A Thing
Janelle Flores
Jun 13, 2012
Designers
Wickedly Awesome Jewelry For The Coolest Evil Queens
Janelle Flores
May 31, 2012
Entertainment
The Hottest New NYC Date Spot Is On A Fire Escape
If getting your live-in boyfriend (or husband in this case) out the door for a date is hard, why, get them through the WINDOW! Genius. Only in New York
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — May 31 2012
Whether you have textured, fine, gray, short, or long hair, we're fans of a natural 'do. Baltimore-based photographer Glenford Nunez began "The Coiffure
by
Janelle Flores
Entertainment
Jay-Z Will Make The Soundtrack For The
Annie
Movie (!)
The classic rags to riches story gets even bigger, and we're not just talking about Annie the musical. Since our beloved Jay-Z sampled the soundtrack in
by
Janelle Flores
New York
The Best Sports Bars In NYC (According To 1/2 Of NAHM)
In the epic battle between East Coast vs. West Coast, Tupac vs. Biggie, New York vs. L.A., the rivalry continues (if not thrives!) with the NBA finals in
by
Janelle Flores
Fashion
Gap Redefines The Classics For Fall & Inspires Us To Plan A Mall ...
As one of our go-to shops for classic pieces we can always use, Gap doesn't disappoint with its fall '12 collection. The line gives us exactly what our
by
Janelle Flores
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 15 2012
If you didn't notice all the traffic uptown yesterday, then you must've not noticed the POTUS making his way to Barnard College's commencement day. What
by
Janelle Flores
New York
Score 75% Off GANT's Sample Sale For You And Your Man
Despite the week's rainy forecast, summer is just around the corner. Trust, we've been dreaming of weekend getaways to Montauk, too. In the meantime,
by
Janelle Flores
Entertainment
The Whitney Museum Hosts Exclusive Art You Can Buy
If you're an art fan but don't necessarily belong to the 1% that can donate and be awarded works from the Whitney Museum's permanent collection,
by
Janelle Flores
Entertainment
Rendez-Rude: This NYC Speed-Date Night Is For "Skinny Minnies" Only
Speed dating. Whether you think it's what already happens (naturally) in NYC, or you're thinking of a roomful of singles with a buzzer, we all know how
by
Janelle Flores
New York
A New
September Issue
? Mademoiselle Carine Roitfeld Star...
If the September Issue didn't make your top shelf of fashion flicks (next to your guilty pleasure: Clueless), here's a new documentary to compete with
by
Janelle Flores
New York
Mini Marc By Marc Tees Celebrate Gay Marriage (And We Love 'Em!)
Bob Dylan was oh-so-right way back when he declared that "the times they are a-changin'." Gone are the days of the nuclear family, and that whole 2.2
by
Janelle Flores
Stores
Meet Pieces: Atlanta's Darling Home Store You Need To Know
Since 2004, Pieces — a charming home store in the Buckhead district of Atlanta — has been offering a carefully curated mix of (mostly) vintage items
by
Janelle Flores
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 08 2012
One of our editors, Leila Brillson, talks about working at Refinery29 and looks very adult in her silky and asymmetric Petiole dress for Steven Alan. We
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
Here's A $45 Gift That'll Take Mom On A Trip (Sorta)
Can't afford to send Mom on a well-deserved trip for Mother's Day? We'll take you there. The Scent of Departure captures the essence of 20 of the
by
Janelle Flores
Entertainment News
Style Snob Kanye Is Tweeting About How Much He Hates Your Clothes
Like a kindergartner sipping on that haterade, almost every tweet from Kanye this past Cinco de Mayo began with "I hate…," going as far as "detest."
by
Janelle Flores
Fashion
These Armani Shades Will Make You A Movie Star (Or At Least Look ...
Sunglasses are the apex of cool, which might be why we love them so much in the 305. (Well, that, and perhaps the blinding, blazing sun...) And nothing
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — May 03 2012
As for Rodarte's Kate and Laura, it doesn't stop at RTW design (although they're not planning on leaving the runway entirely — whew!). Taking on the
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
Chanel's $50K Bag Is A Really Big Seashell
There are a few cutsey handbags that are worth the high-ish price point if you're into it — the Christopher Kane gel clutch, the Olympia Le-Tan book
by
Janelle Flores
New York
Genius! A Cocktail Bodega Is Opening On LES, Will Serve Spiked Sm...
What exactly is a "cocktail bodega" you say? Aside from the purported name of Matt Levine's new LES establishment, we can't help but think of an actual
by
Janelle Flores
College
Madison Harding Sandals Are A Sweet Treat For Spring Feet
Hilary Rosenman and Barri Budin's shoe philosophy is simple: great quality and stylish design, at a price that's just as easy on the eyes. Sounds simple
by
Janelle Flores
Mens
Hot For Fall: Heidi Merrick's Newest Collection Speaks To The Sty...
For the classics-loving girl who's just a little bit adventurous, Heidi Merrick's fall '12 lookbook combines printed flair and femme menswear in rich
by
Janelle Flores
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 27 2012
When not dancing the night away at 141 Chrystie or lashing back against sweatshop allegations, Alexander Wang is busy hanging out with the band. What's
by
Janelle Flores
Events
Crash The Met Gala Red Carpet! ...Sort Of
Still no Met Gala invite? While we can't do anything to change that, you can now at least catch the glitterati as they waltz along the red carpet from the
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 26 2012
Is it us, or are GIFs so much chicer these days? Prada has teamed up with artist Vahram Muratyan to create some super-cute animations we just can't take
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
Dream Ticket Giveaway: Win This Gorg Mint Green Bobbin Bicycle!
Something missing from your spring wardrobe? How about a bike to finally flaunt those legs and new tan? Snag a Bobbin Bicycle, London's cult bicycle
by
Janelle Flores
New York
Video: Should Kanye West Be Scared Of This Little Kid?
While the '90s have been on our fashion radars since, well, the '90s ended (immediate nostalgia anyone?), it's about time cute, small show-stoppers from
by
Janelle Flores
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 19 2012
Quelle horreur! These avant-garde pieces don't all rank all that highly for real-life wearability. (Flavorwire) How much would you pay to see a
by
Janelle Flores
