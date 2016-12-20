Skip navigation!
Ida Hariri
Fashion
Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma
Kelly Agnew
Dec 20, 2016
Shopping
Accessories You'll Live In All Winter & They're All Under $50
Alison Ives
Dec 6, 2016
Living
What People With Great Clothes Always Do
Lily di Costanzo
Aug 18, 2016
Makeup
The Search Is Over: These Are Your Go-To Beauty Looks
What did we do before the internet? Want to chat with your friend in Dubai or order Ethiopian food at 2 a.m.? The web’s got your back. Need to
by
Lauren Hubbard
Styling Tips
20 Hacks That Make Cleaning Out Your Closet WAY Easier
Visualize the contents of your closet. Now think about how much of it you actually wear. For many of us, the discrepancy between space-wasters and outfit
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
Easy Outfit Combos That Kill It Every Time
Even for a fashion editor whose bread and butter revolves around styling outfits, getting dressed in a time crunch is tough. Inevitably, whatever's clean
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
6 Brilliant Ways To Wear Metallics During The Day
We’ve never really been adamant followers of occasion-based dressing. In our book, a sequin skirt can be worn with sneakers to brunch, a bustier layered
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
6 Outfits Totally Worth Getting Off The Couch For
Even on a Saturday night, the appeal of a plush sofa, a pint of fro-yo, and your worn-in sweats is enough to make you choose hibernation over celebration.
by
Gina Marinelli
Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Transform Your Body
We have a to-do list. In fact, some of us have a to-do list for our to-do list...and a calendar that shows alarms for said to-do lists. But when we're
by
Calvy Click
Trends
The Outdoor Girl's Guide To Fall Style
There’s something to be said for mastering fall’s cozy, cabin-perfect layers. While they look most in their element basking in the glow of a campfire,
by
Gina Marinelli
