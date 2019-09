There are pros and cons to having one lucky outfit. On the upside, dressing for the first day at a new job or a big night out (in which lots of Snapchatting will be happening) is as easy as throwing on your trusty standbys and walking out the door with confidence. The downside? Those oft-relied-upon pieces are bound to show a little wear and tear after the third, fourth, or fifth wear in a row.While most people are familiar with this sartorial catch-22 — and will gladly chime in with their own stories of worn-to-death faves — there are some mythically fashionable men and women who manage to keep their signature styles looking just-off-the-rack fresh. These folks never fall victim to wrinkles or frays, hang on to knitwear season after season, and — perhaps most jealousy-inducing of all — keep their white sneakers perfectly unscuffed. Because they are clearly onto something, we tapped an in-the-know group to share their best-kept secrets, from washing intimates in an Electrolux machine to rethinking the way we hang clothes. Read on, and wear your #poweroutfit today, tonight, and tomorrow without fear.