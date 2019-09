Closet Clean Out Tips - Spring Cleaning

Lingerie



Staying Organized

Since your undergarments can get destroyed in the wash so easily, Kaplan suggests stocking up on new undies multiple times a year. "If anything looks especially ratty, or if your bras lose elasticity and the hook in the back is falling apart, you should definitely get rid of it," Kaplan says. In order to avoid this issue altogether, treat your delicates as the name would suggest: delicately. If hand-washing isn't an option, make sure you toss your undergarments in a lingerie laundering bag and use a delicate cycle. Kaplan also likes to keep a fresh bar of soap in her lingerie drawer in a lavender or a rose sent to keep her garments smelling nice.Kaplan notes that a few nude bras and a handful of seamless nude underwear are absolute necessities. "A lot of women don't realize how important nude lingerie is, especially if you're looking to conceal it. Nude is a much better alternative to white."Kaplan says the easiest way to keep everything in order is to take a photo once you're done in case you start to slack on putting things back in their place. She also likes to put together outfits while she's cleaning and snap photos of them to reference later. This will ultimately help you use what you have in your closet more often. Kaplan says, "Even with a hyper-organized closet, you can get into the habit of wearing the same 10 things all the time. Like at the end of last season I was like, I didn't wear this coat all winter, what was wrong with me? Having photos of outfits can help you avoid that."When it comes to sweaters and outerwear, Kaplan encourages her clients to get everything dry-cleaned at the end of the season, so they don't get moth eaten while in storage. If it's too pricey, she recommends hand-washing sweaters and tees to prevent pilling. And if you don't want your clothes to fade, avoid drying them in the machine at all costs. Kaplan says proper care is the key to the longevity of your garments.