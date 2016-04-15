Closet Clean Out Tips - Spring Cleaning



Getting Started DO start by taking everything out of your closet.

Kaplan always begins her closet clean outs — which she recommends doing at least twice a year — by taking everything out to do a deep clean of the space. After vacuuming and dusting, she'll sort clothes into toss and keep piles. To help you decide which pile something should go in, Kaplan suggests asking yourself if you've worn it in the past year. If you haven't but still feel attached to the item, you should try to make an outfit with it. If you can’t get anywhere, then it’s apparent you need to get rid of it.



DON'T stress if you can't get everything organized in a day.

"Everyone in New York especially is so busy and their time is so limited, so people want results as fast as possible," Kaplan says. "But after seven hours of organizing a closet, everyone needs a break. It’s better to just pick up with a fresh set of eyes the next day or the next week." If you have a closet and a couple of dressers, Kaplan says you should do one at a time so you're not so overwhelmed.



DO trust your gut.

For those in-between items that you're not sure if you want to keep, Kaplan always recommends trying them on. "You'll know right away because you'll either think, Oh, this looks awesome on me, or, Ew, I don't like this at all."