Christie Craft
Weight-Loss Toe Rings: Use Your Digits To Reduce Your Digits
Christie Craft
Mar 9, 2012
Exclusive: First-Ever Footage Of Karl Lagerfeld High-Fiveing
Leila Brillson
Jan 27, 2012
Street Style: Banish Your SAD With Sumptuous Pops Of Color
Christie Craft
Jan 26, 2012
Here's Your Chance To Meet Lana Del Rey In S.F., Live And In Person!
Whether you're enchanted by her siren song and enigmatic, broody (collagen-filled?) pout, morbidly fascinated by her unhinged SNL performance, or just
Christie Craft
New York
It's Exactly As You'd Expect: Sh*t @OscarPRGirl Says
Hello, Oscar? It's us again. And for every single over-the-top, bewigged installment of "Shit X Says" born from the interwebs comes one that truly warms
Christie Craft
New York
My Style: Anna Sheffield's Punk-Chic Southwestern Abode On The Bo...
We'll be the first to admit that, yes, we've been a little more than obsessed with Anna Sheffield's architectural, oftentimes raw jewelry since the very
Christie Craft
Win A Classic Pamela Love Tribal Necklace!
If you're anything like us, you're sinking into your plushy sofa right about now, still sluggish from last night's feasting, contemplating the growing
Christie Craft
The Top 13 Craziest Celeb Twitter Gaffes
Ah, technology. We have you to thank for equipping us all with the tools of on-the-spot citizen journalism. And we also have you to thank for arming our
Christie Craft
Party With Babes At The Museum Tonight At Glasslands Gallery!
If you're anything like us here at R29, you have more than a slight obsession with Babes at the Museum, the mega-inspiring street-style blog for the
Christie Craft
12 New Yorkers, 58 Rings: Who Has The Best-Dressed Fingers In NYC?
As the days grow chillier and Jack Frost materializes from his icy cave, sleeves inevitably become longer, hiding our once tanned, bracelet-laden wrists
Christie Craft
Looking For Great Vintage Finds? We've Got 'Em Online...And On Sa...
Still searching high and low for that perfect vintage cape to put the finishing touches on your autumn wardrobe? Or, how about an incredible,
Christie Craft
Dames + Desserts = The Sartorially Sweet "Lookbook Cookbook"
Here at the R29 HQ, we're pretty much always hungry; hungry for sweet little delicacies of stellar style, morsels of fresh fashion inspiration, and
Christie Craft
Get Witchy With Erzulie's Voodoo-Inspired Perfumes And Oils
If you hadn't noticed, it's October, and we are deeply entrenched in the spookiest, most mysterious time of the year. Channel your inner witchy woman with
Christie Craft
#Cute Or #FAIL: Do You "Like" These Social-Networking Sneakers?
Social-media addicts and nerds alike: Here's your chance to display your digital prowess on your, well…feet. Graphic designer Lumen Bigott has created
Christie Craft
Musical Muses: Kid Sister's Retro-Femme Vibe
If you think hip-hop is a boys' club, think again. Enter: Kid Sister, the genre's crowned queen and reigning champion, whose distinct, sultry growl can be
Christie Craft
A Kathleen Hanna Documentary Is Finally On The Horizon
Riot Grrrls, listen up! For those of you who are wondering why there hasn't been a bio film made about revolutionary feminist, musician, activist,
Christie Craft
First Looks: Winter Kate's Holiday '11 At Sofia
Don't worry, we're not trying to rush you into gift-buying and party-planning just yet, but we thought it might be nice to give you a little taste of
Shani Silver
Tough Twisted Cornrows Get A Reboot At United Bamboo
While it's technically only day two of the cyclone of style that is Fashion Week, we've already seen a rather sizable lump of hair and beauty looks
Christie Craft
9 Sharp 'N' Chic Fall Blazers We Want To Wear Now
What can we say: We're absolute suckers for a great blazer. The cut, the fabric, the way the perfect one just cranks up the chic factor on any old outfit.
Shani Silver
Hop Right Outta Bed With Luxury In These High-Heeled Bunny Slippe...
There's some truth in that old sexist adage that, "There's no such thing as an ugly woman, just a lazy one." And, keeping that in mind, there's certainly
Christie Craft
Super Fertile's Gunshot Wound Jewelry
London-based jewelry designer Kali Arulpragasam is no stranger to communicating complex, impactful statements with her stunning and provocative jewelry
Christie Craft
Stock Up On Hot Vintage This Weekend At Resurrection's 48-Hour Fl...
Hitting the beach all day Saturday? Nope! Brunch date Sunday? Not anymore. Got plans this weekend? Cancel 'em. Your weekend agenda just booked up because
Christie Craft
5 Time Wasters To Wrap Up Your Weekend
Well, that was fun, wasn't it? Whether you've got a long drive ahead of you, or are recovering from a weekend of sun, fun, and rum, you're probably not
Connie Wang
Awful Sex Tips: Maxed Out On Maxim
It's Hump Day and we've all got that summer feeling! Birds are chirping, the sun is penetrating our bodies' general frigidity (pause), and the fragrant
Christie Craft
I Love My… Gold Nameplate Necklace
Christie Craft is Refinery29's Managing Editor. Previous to this, she served on the mastheads of SEED, Nerve.com, and BlackBook, and is credited as the
Christie Craft
Awful Sex Tips: Cosmo Pushes Some Slippery Boundaries
Last week, I took you on an illuminating journey deep into the mind and mating rituals of the average Men's Health magazine Don Juan. And as a
Christie Craft
Awful Sex Tips: Mating Rituals Of Men's Health Magazine Readers
Springtime has descended upon us, which, like clockwork, means the human animal has one thing prominently sitting on the brain besides allergies: Sexy
Christie Craft
Greenwich Village Welcomes Goodwill's First Curated Vintage Shop
This past Wednesday, thrifting giant Goodwill debuted its premiere boutique dedicated to hand-plucked vintage finds, perfect for Downtown Manhattan's most
Christie Craft
Alice + Olivia Dazzles With Star-Studded Dinner In NYC
Last night's Alice + Olivia dinner at West Village mainstay The Lion certainly had us seeing stars—and feathers!—all night. Hosted by founder and
Christie Craft
Iconic Fashion Flick Bill Cunningham New York Extends Its S.F. Stay
Bummed about missing the utterly epic Bill Cunningham film during its brief first go-round? Well, you must be experiencing a supreme streak of luck
Christie Craft
