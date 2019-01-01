Skip navigation!
Andi Yancey
Butt Workouts
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Give You A Stronger Butt
Cory Stieg
Jan 1, 2019
Fashion
Tired Of Your Black Tights? Try These 8 Graphic Tights Instead
Michelle Li
Dec 7, 2018
Fitness
This 30-Day Total Body Fitness Challenge Is Perfect For Holiday Travel
Anna Maltby
Dec 4, 2018
Fitness
This 30-Day Arm Workout Challenge Will Transform Your Upper Body
“I have, like, no arm strength.” If you’ve ever said this (or even thought it while lugging your heavy tote bag), this is the challenge for you.
by
Amy Roberts
Wellness
The Unexpected Reason Why I'm "Sweating For The Wedding"
I signed up for The Knot. That was my first mistake. But days after getting engaged, I realized I had no idea how to put together a wedding — even a
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Change The Way Your Body Moves
You’ve probably had those cold winter mornings when you awaken feeling stiff, and creakily stumble out of bed. Or those marathon desk sessions when you
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Abs
This article was originally published on October 5, 2015. Here’s the thing about abs: Whether you care about getting ripped or not, your core goes way
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Push-Up Challenge Will Transform Your Body
This article was originally published on July 13, 2015. Reality check: It’s time to stop thinking of push-ups as a punishment of the
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
What Is "Rational Fitness" & Why Should You Try It?
This article was originally published on May 9, 2016. About four years ago, I found myself speed-walking across my neighborhood at 6:30 a.m., bleary and
by
Kelsey Miller
Hair
These 4 Hair Transformations Show The Magic Of Bangs
If you’ve ever sat in a salon chair and had your stylist proudly ask, “Do you love it?” post-major haircut, you probably know what it’s like to
by
Samantha Sasso
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person
For a lot of us, the only exercise we get in the morning is the wild flailing to pull ourselves out of bed, the stumble across the room to turn off the
by
Amy Roberts
Hair
5 Fall Hair Trends, Styled 2 Ways
Like Cher Horowitz, my main thrill in life is a makeover — it gives me a sense of control in a world full of chaos. And if that makeover involves hair
by
Maria Del Russo
Books & Art
Matilda
's Mara Wilson Tells Us About "Prettygirls" & Power
I do not recognize Mara Wilson when she arrives at an ice cream shop in Brooklyn, wearing a red dress and a sweep of black eyeliner. When she says hello,
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Fitness
The One Fitness Challenge You HAVE To Try
I normally think of a “fitness challenge” as something I’m going to fail at. It’s an old habit. I remember once seeing a sign-up for a 100-day
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
The Best No-Equipment Pilates Moves To Strengthen Your Core
Does Pilates kind of seem like an only-for-Goop-readers fitness trend to you? If so, please consider rethinking this. In reality, Pilates is anything but
by
Anna Maltby
Fitness
The Most Effective 30-Day Arms Challenge Yet
When you think about sexy, strong arms, your mind probably goes straight to your biceps and triceps, right? Well, those muscles are awesome — no shade
by
Anna Maltby
Food & Drinks
How People Look After Eating Foods They HATE
We all have one: that one food we HATE more than anything else. No matter what we do, how many times we try it, how shocked our friends are that we don't
by
Zoe Bain
Celebrity Style
Margie Plus Proves Curvy Women Can (& Should) Wear
Whatever
One look at plus-size blogger Margie Ashcroft's website, Margie Plus, and you'll know the New York-based writer, stylist, and singer isn't one to shy away
by
Erin Cunningham
30-Day Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Counteract All Your Sitting
Chances are, you’re reading this at a desk or on your phone. Your shoulders are hunched forward, aren’t they? Your lower back is probably also curved
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Posture
This article was originally published on March 24, 2016. Ever hear your grandmother's sweet voice in your head, reminding you to stand up straight, dear?
by
Amy Roberts
Styling Tips
You'll Want To Learn These 10 Shirt Hacks
If your immediate response to any rule is "Says who?" — then welcome to the club. You're our kind of fashion person. When it comes to something as
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
30-Day Kettlebell Challenge For The Absolute Beginner
This article was originally published on September 10, 2015. The kettlebell looks something like a cross between your grandma’s purse and an
by
Amy Roberts
Work & Money
The Career Killer No One Talks About
Complainer. Troublemaker. Difficult. Overly sensitive. Bitch. It’s hard for a lot of women to speak up against workplace discrimination because we fear
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Sex
Introducing: NYC's 19 Most Eligible Bachelorettes
Being single in New York City gets a bad rap: So many picture a sad, lonely woman, eating take-out in her studio apartment, tearing up about just how hard
by
Erin Cunningham
Fitness
The Secret To The Perfect Plank
The plank is sort of the Kate Moss of fitness. It goes in and out of the spotlight, but it never goes out of style — and with good reason. It gets the
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
4-Minute Workout Routines You CAN Do
The end of the summer always has that going-back-to-school feeling — you know your long, sunny days are dwindling, while sleeveless boozy brunches and
by
Jenna Dedic
Fitness
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Transform Your Body
Bring on the short shorts! Whether it’s trimming, firming, or lifting you're after, this 30-day squat challenge will make you want to flaunt your rear
by
Kelly Mickle
Wellness
The Pilates Myth
All high schools have their factions: sporty kids, theater kids, kids who are made immeasurably cooler by the fact that they have cars. As a teenager, I
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
Being The Big Girl At The Barre Class
The first time I walked into a bar workout, I did it with arms crossed and eyebrows raised. "What do I even wear to this thing? Like, a tank and
by
Kelsey Miller
Wellness
A Big Announcement From The Anti-Diet Project
On November 4, 2013, I published the first post in The Anti-Diet Project, saying something along the lines of, "This sucks, am I right?" I guess I must
by
Kelsey Miller
