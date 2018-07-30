Skip navigation!
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: I Don't Feel Seen, How Do I Prioritize At Work?
Fran Hauser
Jul 30, 2018
Work & Money
Why This Beauty Mogul Is Over The "Overnight Success" Label
Lindsey Stanberry
Jun 18, 2018
Work & Money
Audrey Gelman Believes In Collaboration, Not Competition Between Women At Work
Lindsey Stanberry
May 15, 2018
Fashion
5 Mini Powerhouses Step Into Spring's Biggest Shoe Trends
Growing up as a young woman in 2018 means discussions of feminism, breaking down beauty standards, and fighting the patriarchy from a startlingly younger
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
8 Spring Looks That Celebrate The Beauty Of Natural Hair
“People take things way too seriously,” says Nikki Nelms, one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hairstylists, who laughs as she affixes an insect pin to
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
Did You Ever Notice This About The Clothes You Grew Up Wearing?
Every time I roll by the freezer section of the grocery store with my two-year-old daughter, I know exactly when she’ll start making demands: when we
by
Jennifer Ditlevso...
Home
I Lived In The Cheapest Room In Manhattan & It Wasn't Worth ...
From 2012 to 2014, for about two years in college, I lived in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in downtown Manhattan. Whenever the topic of my
by
Venus Wong
Faking It
Why One Controversial Element Of "This Is Us" Actually Has A Grea...
Welcome to Faking It, our monthly guide to the magic of filmmaking. What exactly are two actors doing when they're "having sex" on camera? How do they "do
by
Anne Cohen
Home
I Went To A Roommate Speed Dating Event & It Was Really Awkward
The scene wasn't so different from your typical happy hour on a weeknight: Young working professionals making small talk in a dimly-lit bar after work,
by
Venus Wong
TV Shows
Faking It: How
Outlander
Got That Battle Scene To Look S...
Welcome to Faking It, our monthly guide to the magic of filmmaking. What exactly are two actors doing when they're "having sex" on camera? How do they "do
by
Anne Cohen
Home
What RSVP Really Means — And How To Do It Right
What do black tie galas and backyard barbecues have in common? You typically need to RSVP for both, whether by a formal written confirmation or a quick
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
Here's What You Should (& Shouldn't) Put On Your Weddin...
In many ways, your wedding invitation is like a sneak preview for the ceremony: It's when crucial details — the time, date, and venue — are made
by
Venus Wong
Faking It
Faking It: This Is Why The
Game Of Thrones
Sex Scenes Lo...
Welcome to Faking It, our monthly guide to the magic of filmmaking. What exactly are two actors doing when they're "having sex" on camera? How do they "do
by
Anne Cohen
Home
Your Ultimate Home Checklist Before Going On Vacation
The days leading up to a big vacation is an exciting — and also slightly chaotic — time. There are a number of things to get out of the way before you
by
Venus Wong
Home
The No-Stress Way To Clean Your AC Unit
Summertime is finally nigh, and all we want to do is lounge in an air-conditioned room and enjoy that easy livin'. Flipping on the switch when it's hot
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
How To Say "No" To A Wedding Without Sounding Like A Jerk
We all know what it means when a glossy envelope with fine calligraphy lands in your mailbox: Someone's getting married, and they're hoping for you to
by
Venus Wong
Movies
Faking It: What It's Really Like To Be A Stuntwoman In Holly...
Welcome to Faking It, our monthly guide to the magic of filmmaking. What exactly are two actors doing when they're "having sex" on camera? How do they "do
by
Anne Cohen
Weddings
How To Throw A Fun (& Classy AF) Bachelorette Party
Planning a wedding is a huge undertaking, but pulling off a successful bachelorette party is yet another challenge leading up to the big day. A typical
by
Venus Wong
Life Hacks
How To Remove Every Type Of Stain From Your Upholstery
Cleaning your furniture is often a headache, but there are few furniture chores more agonizing than getting stains out of your upholstery. It only takes
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
The Dos & Don’ts Of Attending A Destination Wedding
The premise of a destination wedding is exciting, but actually attending one can be a huge commitment. If you're giving up valuable vacation days — and
by
Venus Wong
Movies
Faking It: This Is What Movie Drugs Are Actually Made Of
Welcome to Faking It, our new monthly guide to the magic of filmmaking. What exactly are two actors doing when they're "having sex" on camera? How do they
by
Anne Cohen
Fitness
The Best No-Equipment Pilates Moves To Strengthen Your Core
Does Pilates kind of seem like an only-for-Goop-readers fitness trend to you? If so, please consider rethinking this. In reality, Pilates is anything but
by
Anna Maltby
