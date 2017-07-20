Here's What You Should (& Shouldn't) Put On Your Wedding Invite

DO: Be Considerate About Children

Make sure that your invites are addressed only to the people you are extending an invitation to. If you are also inviting the kids, include their names on the invitation or address it to the whole family. "If you want your guests to come without their kids, and they RSVP'd for their children, call them up to explain the situation and that you prefer a child-free event," says Wade. "Do not put anything negative on your invite, such as 'no children please' — it comes off as exclusionary and sets a bad tone."