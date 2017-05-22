Planning a wedding is a huge undertaking, but pulling off a successful bachelorette party is yet another challenge leading up to the big day. A typical bachelorette's night is a social tradition to celebrate the bride-to-be, but a truly great one will have guests leaving with heartwarming and downright hilarious anecdotes that become the stuff of legends.
The responsibility of throwing a bachelorette party typically lands on the shoulders of the maid-of-honor or bridesmaids. With so many cooks in the kitchen, this is the one gathering where precise organization and clear communication are instrumental. Believe us: Shepherding a group of people in a social setting is hard enough — you don't want to be scrambling for a plan-B spot to grab drinks because of a lack of foresight.
We've enlisted Camille Styles, Target's new entertaining expert, to share her secrets to planning a fun and classy ladies' night that everyone will rave about the next morning. Click through for a step-by-step guide — and a few essentials you need — to create the best marriage sendoff experience for the bride.