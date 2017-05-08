Cleaning your furniture is often a headache, but there are few furniture chores more agonizing than getting stains out of your upholstery. It only takes one minor accident — a spill, or worse, a misbehaving pet — to create those annoying spots that will always stick out like a sore thumb.
"Upholstery is more difficult to clean than other household items because it's absorbent and has a weave to it that catches stains, making them difficult to reach," says Taylor Spellman, a New York-based interior designer and expert stager. "When a stain soaks through, it is hard to penetrate through the fibers."
Getting this taken care of by professionals might cost you a small fortune: According to research by HomeAdvisor, upholstery-cleaning services typically charge between $118 and $309 a pop. Although it may seem like a pain, returning your couch to pristine condition is not as hard as you may think. "The key is to act quickly before the stain sets in, and get to the problem with homemade cleaners and as little water as possible," says Becca Napelbaum, cleaning expert at Handy. We've asked Spellman and Napelbaum to walk us through the best quick fixes to keep your sofas spotless. Click through for seven DIY first-aid solutions for the nastiest household stains.