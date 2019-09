Getting this taken care of by professionals might cost you a small fortune: According to research by HomeAdvisor , upholstery-cleaning services typically charge between $118 and $309 a pop. Although it may seem like a pain, returning your couch to pristine condition is not as hard as you may think. "The key is to act quickly before the stain sets in, and get to the problem with homemade cleaners and as little water as possible," says Becca Napelbaum, cleaning expert at Handy . We've asked Spellman and Napelbaum to walk us through the best quick fixes to keep your sofas spotless. Click through for seven DIY first-aid solutions for the nastiest household stains.