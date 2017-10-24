As such, I ended up having a brief talk with John and promised to arrange a showing with him, even though the room he had to offer was too expensive. He was desperate to fill the room ASAP: His situation was his roommate had decided to relocate to China at the very last minute. We swapped numbers, but neither of us followed up with a text. In a way, this doesn't feel dissimilar to speed dating: You're free to ghost on anyone you're not seriously interested in, despite what you had said to them in person. I wondered how many of these exchanges happened that night.