I wasn't having the type of "roommate at first sight" success stories as advertised. Though I had failed to find a room online, "Speedflatmating" made me appreciate the pragmatic nature of these interactions on the internet. If I saw an online ad that was out of my budget, I could simply close out the browser tab. Here, a person was standing in front of you with a tablet in hand, ready to show you photos of a room. It's awkward to say no without at least checking out the photos or the place, so I was roped into casually committing to three viewings — even when they were way out of my price range or not remotely close to where I was looking. And, there was simply no way of knowing how many rooms will be what you're looking for. At events like these, you can't rely on the convenience of rejection that technology enables.