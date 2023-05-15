Did you worry about money growing up?

I did and I shouldn't have. I truly had no concept of how well off we were. I think this is partly because I went to a private middle school/high school (I know), and all my classmates were so visibly richer that I thought my family must have been behind. It's also partly because my parents budgeted really well and lived so within their means that I assumed we didn't have money for extras. (Which is crazy in retrospect — we went on vacation at least once a year! I'm embarrassed to have been so blind to that privilege.) Now that I look back, I realize that when my parents said no to buying something, they never said we couldn't afford it, just that we couldn't get it. I didn't realize that we had the money, but they were prioritizing saving for our higher education and their retirement.