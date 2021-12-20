Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I never really questioned it, I just assumed it was the thing you did after high school. I based most of my life decisions as a teenager on my older sister's trajectory. She took AP/IB courses in high school, so I did as well. I went on college tours with her and my dad while I was still in middle school, so I was always excited for when it was my time to apply. Once it was my time, I knew I wanted to study engineering and based on my grades, my dad figured I would really excel in this field. He let me go to a school that was a little bit out of his budget because he figured as an engineer, I could assume a small amount of debt and pay it back in no time. Thankfully, he was right and I'm now in a good position to pay off my loans once they are unfrozen. I'm extremely grateful for my dad's financial planning skills and that our education funds were always his top priority.