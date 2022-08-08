Do you worry about money now?

I don't worry about our financial situation, but I have occasional psychological hangups about being financially dependent on my fiancé, P., especially now that he is covering all of our major bills. I’m taking a year to write a novel thanks to the financial support of P. I work part-time ($75 an hour, eight to ten hours a week) for a firm that provides discounted legal services. Prior to this, I worked in big law. After a series of traumatic events at my last job, and after P. was offered a new position that covered the loss of income from me working full-time, we decided I would take a year off to pursue creative writing. I am really grateful and lucky to be in a position where I can pursue my passion with the support of a partner, but I have a lot of trauma around finances being used for control. P. has always been supportive and has never made any demands on what I should do. I try to stay financially prudent and not take him for granted. If we were to break up or get divorced, I would return to law full-time. Neither of us comes from money; his parents were refugees, but much better with finances than my family. I am also slowly replenishing my emergency fund, which I depleted while unemployed and recovering from burnout.