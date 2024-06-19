Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents promised my sibling and me that if we attended undergraduate school in state, they would also pay for grad school. I went to an in-state school for undergrad, and my parents did pay for grad school. There was no expectation to go to grad school if I didn’t want to, but I was definitely expected to go to college.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn’t have many conversations about money. I knew that we were comfortable. I also knew that when my parents wouldn’t buy me something, it wasn’t because we couldn’t afford it, but that they weren’t going to buy me something just because I wanted it. They were careful to teach me to be frugal and really consider things before buying them.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Camp counselor at a local camp where I grew up. I found out about it through a friend of my mother’s and applied.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No.



Do you worry about money now?

A little. I am comfortable now, but I picked a very expensive hobby as a child, and while my parents were nice enough to finance it sparingly through college, I was on my own when I started making money. I saved for four years after graduating law school to be able to purchase a horse during COVID-19. I also horse show during the warmer months and often have a lot of expenses related to that that I have to think about when deciding whether I want to purchase something not in my monthly budget.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I graduated law school at 26. My parents very generously supported me through law school, and still occasionally pay for things, but I am pretty much on my own. If something were to happen though, they would have no problem supporting me financially, although I have a healthy savings account.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, when my sister and I were born, we received treasury bonds. We probably received one or two every year until my great grandparents died. They have extensive maturity rates, so they have only come due in the last five years or so. The last time I cashed in some bonds, it came up to about $3,000.