11 a.m. — For an early lunch, we pick up some food from a local deli. We get a Reuben sandwich and some latkes to all share. B. also gets a coffee. H. goes down for his nap at around 11:45 and takes a good long nap. I'm so happy he's getting some good rest. While he naps, I watch The Crown and my husband does some work. We debate whether it makes sense to stay put until we buy a place or move to another rental in the meantime. I only want to move once so my vote is for the former. He is kind of leaning toward the latter because he has some very negative feelings about our landlord and the rent increase. The housing talks right now are really tough for us. We both want to buy but we're having a hard time finding a house that we both love. Adding to the stress is the fact that we have been looking for many months now and lost out to higher bidders over five times earlier this year, and now interest rates are really high. $35.17