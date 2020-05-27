6 a.m. — Two-year-old is up again and now I hear him waking up his three-year-old brother. My husband, H., gets up and turns on their TV and tells them they can get up but to stay in their room.



6:45 a.m. — I get up and head to the bathroom to brush my teeth and splash my face with some water. Get the boys washed up and dressed for daycare and drop them off at 7. Once I get back home, I read my Bible Plan for the day, check some emails and my Mint.com transactions/balances, and then go for a bike ride in my neighborhood. I was already working from home four days a week, so the biggest adjustment for me during COVID-19 is no gym and having to share my workspace with H. While riding, I realize that I forgot to put on a visor or sunscreen so I make it a quick ride. Once I get back home, I jump in the shower and do my new face routine. I'm trying out a "Get Started Kit" of the Andalou CannaCell line: X.Foliate Scrub, Hydrating Toner, and Happy Day Cream that I just ordered from Amazon.



11:30 a.m. — I finally get up to make breakfast. Scrambled eggs, sausage, and mixed veggies from my backyard garden. Then back to work. I attend a virtual training on how to create a Table of Contents in Word. The training was a success! The joy is short-lived, though — an email comes in that the opposing counsel on one of my cases is playing hardball so I spend the better part of the afternoon strategizing a response with my team.



5:30 p.m. — Off to pick up the boys from daycare! It's a beautiful day out so I let them ride their bikes for a bit. During some downtime, I realize that my paycheck will hit my bank account tomorrow and I still have $1,200 left in my checking account so I schedule an extra car payment of $1,000. (I like to start from scratch with every check so I have a zero-based budget with every dollar accounted for). When we get inside, the kids wash up and I make dinner for the family: Burgers for hubby and me and chicken nuggets and french fries for the kids. After dinner, the three-year-old reads a book and the two-year-old does some flashcards with me. When they're done they get to watch some TV. $1,000



8:30 p.m. — Kids are washed up and changed for bed! I play on my phone for a couple of hours (catching up on texts, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Groupon). I order a cute Father's Day t-shirt on sale from Groupon to put in the gift basket I am creating for my husband. Then I head to bed. $15



Daily Total: $1,015