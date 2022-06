This past weekend I got my Zen on among the trees in the beautiful Catskill Mountains of upstate New York . I spent the weekend donning Athleta’s wide range of activewear and casual clothing, although I’m no stranger to Athleta’s top-notch offerings. From reviewing plus-size activewear pieces to chatting with Alicia Keys about her collaboration with the brand, I’m on record as a fan of its super-comfortable, size-inclusive apparel. So when Athleta invited me on a weekend getaway to Piaule Catskills with forager-led trail hikes, Michelin-starred delicacies, falconry workshops, and astrology readings, I was obviously excited–especially to try some of its latest apparel launches. From the crispiest linen to the most butter-soft yoga pants , I got to test out some of Athleta’s new bestselling pieces IRL all weekend long.