Jacket season sneaking up on you again? Us, too. While we know outerwear should be the top priority this time of year, it always winds up being the last thing we shop for during our fall haul. Blame it on us being in complete denial that it's actually going to be cold again (thanks to Mother Nature fooling us with summer vibes in October), but the procrastination has gone on long enough.
So in an effort to avoid being woefully unprepared for the remainder of the season, we're scouting our favorite light layer trends to wear now and pile on later. In the mix, you'll find silky printed kimonos, graphic sweatshirts, a millennial pink corduroy situation, and a sampling of lululemon's outerwear, which spans from quilted bombers to classic sports jackets. With 12 varying silhouettes to choose from, there's a style for everyone, ahead.