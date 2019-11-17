2:30 p.m. — D. heads to his haircut, and I head to Marshalls. No. There are too many people. NO. I jet out of there so fast and head to Target and...no. It's just as crowded, if not more. I get super anxious and jet out of there, texting D. that I'll be at Uniqlo if he needs me. The store is pretty crowded but not as bad as the others. I try on a few things and think I might leave with a chunky camel-colored sweater...on second thought, I don't need to spend $30 on a sweater that badly. I take a picture of the tag (just in case), fold it, and place it back on the display. D. meets me and we head to DSW to see if we can get a new pair of shoes for him, since his one casual pair of shoes is starting to wear on the soles. No luck finding anything in his price range, alas. His current shoes will probably last another month before it becomes dire, so I promise to let him know if I can get a discount online — I get those emails all the time.