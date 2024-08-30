Scientific association memberships: ~$300

Dropout TV: $48

Alma mater donation: $2,500

Local garden membership: $100 (for two).

Local museum pass: $99 (for two).

Synagogue membership: $350

Savings: I save monthly for goals (whatever I can add) like my Roth IRA, vacation fund, our wedding fund and a down payment fund.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I don’t think there was ever any question of me not going to college. I did very well in high school, my parents had both attended college and I wanted to pursue a career in science, so it was just expected. What was not expected was the cost. I received a scholarship that covered $15,000 a year for four years ($60,000 total). However, this felt like it barely covered anything at the small, private liberal arts college I attended. After both my parents and I took out loans for just the first year, it did not feel sustainable. I do not know how large my parents’ loan was; mine was for $12,000. That first Thanksgiving, my mom had a family meeting with her siblings and her parents. She asked if my grandparents could help pay for my college, and the agreement among the family was that they would help all of the grandkids with college/school expenses. I still worked three jobs simultaneously in college, which included working in dining services, as a lab prep assistant, a tour guide, a tutor, a babysitter and as an RA (resident advisor, which was the best paying job I had, covering both my room and board for three of the four years). I didn’t really feel like I had any money in college, even with all the jobs, but I never worried about tuition, housing or food during that time period. My grandparents used to joke that I was the cheapest grandchild because my parents’ siblings used this as an opportunity to cover private high school, and because I had more scholarship money and room and board covered than my younger brother (who was also a public school kid with me). I am extremely grateful for their help in covering my schooling, and extremely grateful that I only had to worry about a loan that was eventually around $16,500 when I paid it off. I do not think I would be feeling as financially secure as I do now without their help, and I don’t know if I would have pursued graduate school if I’d had more debt to worry about. I completed my PhD in the sciences, which was fully covered and gave me a stipend through teaching assistantships and research assistantships (typically between $22,000 and $27,000). Graduate school was still hard on these low stipends; I remember crying because I had to decide between contact lenses for the year and a winter coat, I always did extensive meal prep and was always making sure I ate all my leftovers. After graduating, I had some money saved up and still no debt so I then felt comfortable pursuing a postdoctoral position that was just okay pay-wise ($48,000). Now I work in higher education as an assistant professor, trying to eventually get tenure.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents educated me in some ways but not others. I think they tried to shelter me and my brother from ever having to experience any hardship, and we were very privileged in that way. We never had to worry about housing or food and they paid for us to have extracurricular activities. When I was in high school my dad was laid off while my mom had already committed to pursuing a master’s degree part-time. We had to change certain things at home but my parents made sure my brother and I could continue our extracurriculars. They never really showed me their budgets but I understood that they took a second mortgage during this time. While my dad’s career never recovered, my mom took higher leadership positions in her field and became the family breadwinner. My mom has definitely gotten better with money over time, and is aggressively saving for her retirement now that she is over 60 (and she hopes to work until 70 to make her financial plan work).



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I actually technically was a model as a child, for magazines and advertisements. I think my parents used the money on some of my childhood activities and summer camp.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, I was very privileged to have support from my parents and grandparents, and when we did have money issues, my parents were very careful to not let my brother and I feel them.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I worried about money all the time when I was a graduate student, but I’ve worked really hard for many years to have a well-paying job and low expenses. What I worry most about recently is being able to afford a wedding, a house and hopefully a baby one day without it taking too many years.