11:15 a.m. — Then, we unpack groceries. Once that's done, it's time for the last stop: Target. We walk about a mile to the Target and get grape tomatoes, a few heads of broccoli, three cans of beans, small shell pasta, diced tomatoes, coffee creamer, milk, Gardein chicken strips, vanilla wafers, and ground pork. You might think it's odd to go to Target in addition to our other stores, but they have the best prices on canned goods and we often can't find some of what we want at either TJ's or Costco. It's also nice because sometimes Costco is out of something (like broccoli today) or we forget something at TJ's (like grape tomatoes). With our shopping spree over, we walk home and put away the groceries. If you're wondering, yes, this is how much food it actually takes to feed two people who run 45 miles a week. $15.33