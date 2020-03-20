5:30 p.m. — I drive home and call one of my best friends from high school, N., who recently got engaged. We've both been with our respective significant others for around 10 years and I had her in the “never getting married” file alongside me. Needless to say, I was flabbergasted when they got engaged out of nowhere. We talk about the wedding — she wants something simple near where she lives. I'm truly thrilled for her. I recently read Jia Tolentino's book and she said she's been invited to 40-something weddings over the last decade. I decided to count how many weddings I've been invited to since graduating from college. 25 (including N.'s) — not as popular as Jia I see. I love going to weddings — even though I don't want one for myself — I just wish they were free for me and for the people getting married.