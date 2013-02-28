Like the line he founded and designs, Assembly New York, Greg Armas has always been a lil' quirky and slickly well-tailored. So, it comes as no surprise that his downtown studio space keeps to this simple-yet-captivating personality and aesthetic. While we've adored the brand since 2008 when Armas founded a brick-and-mortar store and design incubator (he still rubs elbows with R29 faves like Atelier Nunu and Grey Ant), we fell in love again with the label's latest crop of totally-wearable threads when Armas showed at Made Fashion Week just a few weeks ago, and we obviously wanted — and were granted — a grand tour to catch some more eye candy.
On tap in the minimalist-eccentric, LES space? Armas' laid-back work ensembles and his current mood-board, plus his favorite date spots, lunch order, and pre-NYFW traditions (hint: Stress!).
Click through for our one-on-one tour of Assembly's awesome downtown space!