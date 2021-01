For us, that means making a firm commitment to buying 1) only from brands we believe in and 2) in a way that doesn't harm the planet, two goals that can be accomplished in one fell swoop with Aspiration , a banking alternative that doesn't invest customer deposits in fossil fuels and offers cash back when you make a purchase from select mission-driven merchants. (Aspiration Plus customers can earn up to 10% cash back.) Ahead, see six socially minded retailers where hitting "buy" is much more than the exchange of cash for goods.